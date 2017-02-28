Farage Backs Banks in Clacton

Asked if he would back Douglas Carswell or Arron Banks in Clacton, Nigel Farage replied: “it doesn’t take much working out“. Farage was twisting the fish knife at a hurriedly called Fishing For Leave press conference this morning, attacking “posh boy” Carswell:

“He should have gone in 2015, he’s been sabotaging… We’ve got a new leader of UKIP who needs to be given a chance… If the MP is doing you harm, you’d be better off without him… Quite why Douglas joined the party when he disagrees with the policies I don’t know. “

Farage denied he was the party’s “backseat” leader and joked the infighting in UKIP is “almost as bad as in the Labour Party.” Around 30 hacks were lured hook, line and sinker on the promise of a Farage appearance, only to hear Owen Paterson lengthily outline the future of British fishing after Brexit. An important issue to be sure, not a big draw for the media crowd in SW1…

Meanwhile Michael Heaver, Farage’s former spokesman, says of Carswell’s “infiltration” of the party: “Forget U.K.I.P, it was more K.G.B“. Carswell has been summoned by Paul Nuttall to meet UKIP’s chairman this afternoon…

UPDATE: Fightin’ talk from Arron Banks: “We will have a high street shop in Clacton, professional agent appointed soon and I will be rolling my sleeves up.”

UPDATE II: Team Carswell say he is “supremely relaxed”.

UPDATE III: To which Banks’ sidekick Andy Wigmore responds: “Bollox [sic] old wonky jaw is toast”.

Tags: ,
People: /
February 28, 2017 at 12:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trump on his first month as president:

“In terms of achievement, I think I’d give myself an A.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

New Political Editors Announced New Political Editors Announced
Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel Corbyn Spinner’s Sex and Drugs Novel
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Watch: Snarling, Angry Corbyn Watch: Snarling, Angry Corbyn
Gerald Kaufman Dead Gerald Kaufman Dead
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Watch: McDonnell Blames Blair and Mandelson for Copeland Watch: McDonnell Blames Blair and Mandelson for Copeland
Watch: Nuttall Can’t Find Getaway Car Watch: Nuttall Can’t Find Getaway Car
Watch: Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate Watch: Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate
Tories GAIN Copeland Tories GAIN Copeland
Labour HOLD Stoke Labour HOLD Stoke
Corbynista’s Midnight Twitter Meltdown Corbynista’s Midnight Twitter Meltdown
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Exc: Taxpayer’s 60k Per Month for Conflicted HS2 Boss Exc: Taxpayer’s 60k Per Month for Conflicted HS2 Boss