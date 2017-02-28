Corbyn Spent Two Hours on By-Election Day Addressing Small Crowd in Islington

The Sun‘s pics of Jeremy Corbyn having a snooze on Friday and his non-appearance at PLP yesterday have got Labour types talking about their leader’s work ethic. The rumour that Jez takes Monday off in lieu when he appears on Sunday morning TV persists. The photos above add to the narrative that the 67 year-old has been taking it easy.

On Thursday morning last week, by-election day, rather than travel up to Stoke or Copeland, he prioritised a small crowd of trade unionists at a Unison branch event in Islington. Guido’s source in the room says Corbyn was there for around two hours between 10 a.m. and midday, and there were only about 30 people present. While his colleagues made gruelling cross-country trips to get out the vote…