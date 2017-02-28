Arron Banks Says He’ll Stand in Clacton Against Carswell

The UKIP feuding continues. Last week Arron demanded Nuttall made him UKIP’s party chairman or he will not donate any more money – a hostile take over offer rejected by Patrick O’Flynn. Last night he said he will stand against UKIP’s only MP, Douglas Carswell. Presumably for his new political movement…

The trigger for this is that Carswell is alleged by Banks to have blocked a knighthood for Nigel Farage. Carswell says on the contrary he spoke to the government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson – who holds considerable sway with the honours committee – in support of a knighhood for Nigel. Carswell joked in an email to Lord Pearson that maybe they should set their sights lower and aim for an OBE next time. This has enraged Farage and Banks who see it as more evidence that Carswell is a cuckoo in the UKIP nest – they are urging Nuttall to sack Carswell. As usual UKIP are fighting among themselves instead of their opponents…

Any rational observer might think that UKIP would be better off marshalling its limited resources towards winning another seat, not undermining UKIP’s 3,437 slim majority over the Tories in Clacton. Nuttall, who stood on a unity ticket, knows this…