Toggle navigation
‘Hungry, Feral and Aroused’: New Corbyn Spinner’s Raunchy Adult Novel
4:46 pm
Clive Lewis: “None of This is True. I Haven’t Done This”
3:29 pm
McDonnell’s “Late Night Typewriter” Blamed For “Soft Coup” Claim
2:45 pm
View All
New Telegraph and Mail Pol Eds
1:49 pm
McDonnell: “Soft Coup Underway”, Murdoch and Moderates Behind Plot
9:38 am
Oscars Cluster-F**k Slow-Mo Play-by-Play
9:13 am
View All
Britain’s Brexit Negotiating Cards
2:41 pm
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Net Migration 273,000 Last Year
View All
Pro-Trump Twitter Bots Pumping Out Guardian Links
Robot Warehouses: Automated Click to Dispatch
Save the (Tax Free) Link
View All
DAB PMQ
Tom Watson’s PMQs Dab
PMQs: Who Is Asking the Questions
View All
More Polar Bears Now Than When Al Gore Said They Were Becoming Extinct
4:29 pm
Huhne’s Biomass Policy Wasted £450 Million Says His Ex-SpAd
Hydroelectric Power: More Deadly than Nuclear and Gas
View All
McDonnell’s “Late Night Typewriter” Blamed For “Soft Coup” Claim
2:45 pm
O’Flynn Rejects Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Offer
Yesterday
Snarling Angry Corbyn
Yesterday
View All
Rich’s Monday Morning View
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Cartoon
People:
Jeremy Corbyn
/
Paul Nuttall
February 27, 2017 at 8:27 am
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Inside Trump’s Secret Dinner
|
IJR
Queen Theresa Can Make Britain Great Again
|
ConWoman
UKIP NEC Blasts Nuttall
|
ConHome
New Corbyn Spinner Steve Howell is ex-Commie
|
Speccie
Obituary: Gerald Kaufman
|
BBC
Osborne: Mayors Help UK Take on World
|
The Times
LSE Mega Merger Derailed by Brussels
|
City AM
Heseltine Can’t Handle a Woman Boss
|
Mail
Trump vs Press: Crazy, Stupid Love
|
NY Times
Why Irexit Should Follow Brexit
|
ConHome
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
President Trump says…
“I love the First Amendment… after all who uses it more than me?”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Facebook
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Read: McDonnell’s Coup Warning
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Watch: Snarling, Angry Corbyn
Gerald Kaufman Dead
Sunday Shows
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Watch: McDonnell Blames Blair and Mandelson for Copeland
Watch: Nuttall Can’t Find Getaway Car
Watch: Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate
Tories GAIN Copeland
Labour HOLD Stoke
Corbynista’s Midnight Twitter Meltdown
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Exc: Taxpayer’s 60k Per Month for Conflicted HS2 Boss
Click to Sign Guido’s #Piegate Pietition
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Day
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2017.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.