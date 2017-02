Labour’s @BarryGardiner says he is not aware of a “soft coup” against Jeremy Corbyn despite claim by shadow chancellor @johnmcdonnellMP pic.twitter.com/hY5wYhlr3y — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) 27 February 2017

Shadow Cabinet member Barry Gardiner tells the BBC that John McDonnell “has retracted” the “soft coup” warning, brilliantly blaming his “late night typewriter”. An excuse that is not used enough…