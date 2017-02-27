More Polar Bears Now Than When Al Gore Said They Were Becoming Extinct

As it’s International Polar Bear Day today, Gaia gives you the latest news on the cuddly carnivorous critters. Beliefs about the future extinction of the polar bear have been near universal. Here’s the WWF, for example:

“The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the global average, causing the ice that polar bears depend on to melt away. Loss of sea ice also threatens the bear’s main prey, seals, which need the ice to raise their young.”

In 2005 there were around 22,500 polar bears on earth. Since 2005 the polar bear population has rocketed 30% to about 30,000 bears, the highest in 50 years. The above video from the Global Warming Policy Foundation is an interesting corrective to the experts…

Tags:
People:
February 27, 2017 at 4:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Antony Jay’s Jim Hacker on climate computer models:

“Computer models are no different from fashion models: seductive, unreliable, easily corrupted, and they lead sensible people to make fools of themselves.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Govt Cancels Carbon Capture Govt Cancels Carbon Capture
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido