More Polar Bears Now Than When Al Gore Said They Were Becoming Extinct

As it’s International Polar Bear Day today, Gaia gives you the latest news on the cuddly carnivorous critters. Beliefs about the future extinction of the polar bear have been near universal. Here’s the WWF, for example:

“The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the global average, causing the ice that polar bears depend on to melt away. Loss of sea ice also threatens the bear’s main prey, seals, which need the ice to raise their young.”

In 2005 there were around 22,500 polar bears on earth. Since 2005 the polar bear population has rocketed 30% to about 30,000 bears, the highest in 50 years. The above video from the Global Warming Policy Foundation is an interesting corrective to the experts…