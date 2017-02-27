Clive Lewis: “None of This is True. I Haven’t Done This”

Much excitement following the HuffPo report that four websites, cliveforleader.co.uk, cliveforleader.org.uk, cliveforlabour.co.uk and cliveforlabour.org.uk, had been registered on 29 June last year. The story took off when Lewis stupidly gave HuffPo a flowery statement quoting LBJ, which was immediately interpreted as a non-denial. He has now flat out denied the story to the Guardian:

“None of this is true. I haven’t done this.”

It would be pretty extraordinarily thick of Lewis to register these sites in his own name. Let alone two days after he was appointed as Shadow Defence Secretary. Much more likely a scheming Labour enemy did it with the aim of doing him in. Guido can disclose that junior Corbynistas had been excitedly talking about the alleged Lewis websites for days before the story broke…

February 27, 2017



