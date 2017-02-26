Gerald Kaufman Dead

Jeremy Corbyn statement:

“I’m very sad at the passing of Sir Gerald Kaufman MP. An iconic and irascible figure in the Labour Party, Gerald worked with Harold Wilson when he was Prime Minister in the 1960s and became a Labour MP in 1970. Gerald was always a prominent figure in the party and in Parliament, with his dandy clothes and wonderful demeanour in speaking. Gerald came from a proud Jewish background. He always wanted to bring peace to the Middle East and it was my pleasure to travel with him to many countries. I last saw him in his lovely flat in St John’s Wood in London, surrounded by film posters and a library of the film world. He loved life and politics. I will deeply miss him, both for his political commitment and constant friendship.”

Which means Ken Clarke is the new Father of the House. By-election in Manchester Gorton, where Labour have a 24,000 majority and the Greens came second in 2015…

February 26, 2017



Quote of the Day

President Trump says…

“I love the First Amendment… after all who uses it more than me?”

