Saturday Seven Up

This week 204,520 visitors visited 654,004 times viewing 1,080,257 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Tags:
February 25, 2017 at 7:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump says…

“I love the First Amendment… after all who uses it more than me?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Watch: McDonnell Blames Blair and Mandelson for Copeland Watch: McDonnell Blames Blair and Mandelson for Copeland
Watch: Nuttall Can’t Find Getaway Car Watch: Nuttall Can’t Find Getaway Car
Watch: Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate Watch: Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate
Tories GAIN Copeland Tories GAIN Copeland
Labour HOLD Stoke Labour HOLD Stoke
Corbynista’s Midnight Twitter Meltdown Corbynista’s Midnight Twitter Meltdown
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Exc: Taxpayer’s 60k Per Month for Conflicted HS2 Boss Exc: Taxpayer’s 60k Per Month for Conflicted HS2 Boss
Click to Sign Guido’s #Piegate Pietition Click to Sign Guido’s #Piegate Pietition
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Day Guido’s Guide to By-Election Day
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy ‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy
Taxi for Baroness D’Souza Taxi for Baroness D’Souza
Tories 18 Points Ahead Tories 18 Points Ahead
Sham-Pagne Socialist Sham-Pagne Socialist
Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full