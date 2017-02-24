Mason: Labour Needs Younger Leadership Team By 2020

Paul Mason, who last year was recorded admitting “Corbyn doesn’t appeal to the mainstream working class vote”, is at pains to say he doesn’t think Corbyn should resign. Immediately…

“by 2020 we need a younger leadership team that unites the left and centre-left around a clear and radical socialist programme… On the left in Britain we need to find a way for the left and centre left to co-exist within the same Labour team, to respect each other’s ideologies and combine their strengths… Corbyn’s lasting legacy should be to build all that…”

Owen Jones has reached tipping point:

I’ll do something this weekend on this, but this is not sustainable. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) February 24, 2017

Mason and Jones are both close to Clive Lewis…