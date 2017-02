Hilarious email sent by Momentum to their supporters this morning under the subject line: “We proved them wrong”.

“The sceptics wrote us off in Stoke but we proved them wrong. We beat them with our energy, passion and determination.

The Tories may have taken Copeland, but I’ve seen everything we need to win across the country right here in Stoke these last few weeks.

If we build on the momentum from this win, we can beat UKIP and the Tories across the country.”