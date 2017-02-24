Hancock Can’t Name Tory Stoke Candidate

“What’s the name of your candidate in Stoke?” asks @afneil
“He’s a…” @MattHancockMP “I did not meet him because I did not go” #bbctw pic.twitter.com/hwzvXMyyNb
— BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) February 24, 2017
Poor old Jack Brereton…
Tom Watson on accepting £500,000 in donations from former fascist Max Mosley:
“I’m proud to call Max Mosley a friend and I’m delighted he has made a financial contribution”