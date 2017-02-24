Fox He Talking About? Mad Corbynista’s Midnight Meltdown

As we await the results in Stoke and Copeland, former Labour MP Chris Williamson – who still claims to be an MP on Twitter – is keeping everyone entertained with this quite mad meltdown. For some reason Williamson appears to be trolling the much-loved veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart about the death of his chickens:

Tonight is not the night ti ask me to love all my fellow creatures: a fox paid a visit: 2/11 of our chickens survived. So very sad for them. pic.twitter.com/2FaXK18zzI — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) February 23, 2017

@ChriswMP Seriously insensitive & ill-informed. It was properly fenced. The fox smashed its way in, breaking the mesh. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) February 24, 2017

@ChriswMP Chris, from Christ’s sake: the mesh is detached from the wooden frame which is on the deck. We take every care we can. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) February 24, 2017

@ChriswMP you compound insensitivity with ignorance: I know of a fox that dug its way under a fixed fence to kill stock. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) February 24, 2017

Step away from the keyboard, Chris…