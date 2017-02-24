Fox He Talking About? Mad Corbynista’s Midnight Meltdown

As we await the results in Stoke and Copeland, former Labour MP Chris Williamson – who still claims to be an MP on Twitter – is keeping everyone entertained with this quite mad meltdown. For some reason Williamson appears to be trolling the much-loved veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart about the death of his chickens:

Step away from the keyboard, Chris…

February 24, 2017 at 12:59 am



