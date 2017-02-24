Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody

The Electoral Commission has announced investigations into the spending returns submitted by not just both the lead campaigners – The IN Campaign Limited (‘Britain Stronger in Europe’) and Vote Leave Limited. In addition the Lib Dems, Grassroots Out Limited, the European Movement, Labour Leave and UKIP have issues under investigation. Somebody called Peter Harris is in trouble for delivering his spending return late without the required audit report. Conservatives IN also delivered their donation report late. Basically the entire political class failed to comply with the rules…

UPDATE: A Vote Leave spokesman said: