Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody

The Electoral Commission has announced investigations into the spending returns submitted by not just both the lead campaigners – The IN Campaign Limited (‘Britain Stronger in Europe’) and Vote Leave Limited. In addition the Lib Dems, Grassroots Out Limited, the European Movement, Labour Leave and UKIP have issues under investigation. Somebody called Peter Harris is in trouble for delivering his spending return late without the required audit report. Conservatives IN also delivered their donation report late. Basically the entire political class failed to comply with the rules…

UPDATE: A Vote Leave spokesman said:

“Vote Leave’s accounts were approved by external auditors and we believe we have fully complied with all the spending regulations for the EU referendum. Vote Leave will fully cooperate with the Electoral Commission’s investigation. When we handed in our return on 23 December we realised that we had submitted it with excess spending that did not need to be reported so it was therefore amended. We were also missing a handful of invoices from suppliers but these have since been provided.”

February 24, 2017 at 10:05 am



