Pro-Trump Twitter Bots Pumping Out Guardian Links

This is a weird one: a co-conspirator has noticed that large numbers of pro-Trump Twitter bots are endlessly pumping out links to the Guardian‘s website. Accounts with names like @TroopsTrump, @ViewTrump, @TrumpNoticie and @DonaldsNewws have been programmed by unknown persons to automatically tweet out Guardian stories, often about Brexit. The accounts have real human followers, meaning the automated tweets will be driving traffic towards the Guardian’s website, as well as inflating their social media sharing stats. Guido is stumped as to why someone controlling pro-Trump accounts would want to do this. Putin knows Seumas has left the Guardian, right?

Tags: ,
People:
February 23, 2017 at 5:17 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tom Watson on accepting £500,000 in donations from former fascist Max Mosley:

“I’m proud to call Max Mosley a friend and I’m delighted he has made a financial contribution”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders
May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Cruz’s Slam Dunk Cruz’s Slam Dunk
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH