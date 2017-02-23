Net Migration 273,000 Last Year

The key statistics:

  • Net migration 273,000 for 2016
  • Down 50,000 on 2015, this is seen as not statistically significant
  • 596,000 immigrated to the UK
  • 268,000 new EU citizens, 257,000 new non-EU citizens
  • Net migration now higher from EU than outside EU
  • 323,000 emigrated: including 103,000 EU citizens and 93,000 non-EU
  • 74,000 Romanians and Bulgarians came in 2016, highest estimate recorded
  • 104,000 arrived looking for work but without a job to go to

Net migration essentially still around that stubborn 300,000 mark…

