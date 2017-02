112 Swan Court, once the marital home of Margaret and Denis Thatcher, is for sale. The sixth floor apartment just off the King’s Road in Chelsea has far reaching views over the City of London. Very light and airy with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, though fair to say it is in need of a little refurbishment.

Estate agents say: “It was whilst living in the property that Margaret Thatcher made the momentous decision to return her attention to a career in politics”.

Yours for £1.2 million…