Huhne’s Biomass Policy Wasted £450 Million Says His Ex-SpAd

Biomass subsidies implemented by Chris Huhne are costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds and his favoured “carbon neutral” wood pellets are more damaging to the environment than coal, a damning study reveals today. But wait for it… The highly critical review of the disgraced former Energy Secretary’s policy was authored by his own former special adviser Duncan Brack. He now says the £450 million spent on biomass subsidies was a mistake:

“It is ridiculous…It’s not a good use of money. For any biomass facility that is burning wood for energy, unless they are only burning stuff like saw-mill residues or post-consumer waste, their activities will be increasing carbon emissions in the atmosphere for decades or centuries. We shouldn’t be subsidising that.”

Anyway, what is Huhne up to these days now he’s out of the clink? He’s European Chairman of US firm Zilkha Biomass, who supply the very same wood pellets it turns out are so damaging to the environment. Fancy that! £450 million in subsidies literally up in smoke…

Tags: , ,
People: /
February 23, 2017 at 2:44 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Antony Jay’s Jim Hacker on climate computer models:

“Computer models are no different from fashion models: seductive, unreliable, easily corrupted, and they lead sensible people to make fools of themselves.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Govt Cancels Carbon Capture Govt Cancels Carbon Capture
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Oops Minister Oops Minister