Corbyn’s Gitmo Hostage to Fortune

No one is coming out of the Jamal al-Harith story well, be it the Tories, Ken Clarke, Theresa May, the Daily Mail, Tony Blair, David Blunkett or Shami Chakrabarti. Jeremy Corbyn’s 2013 words praising the released Gitmo Britons, including al-Harith, for their “commendable contribution” are also somewhat unfortunate:

“There has been no problem whatever… with any of the British nationals who have been released from Guantanamo Bay, who, in fact, have made a commendable contribution to arguments for justice and for closing it down.”

“No problem” with any of the British nationals released… Sir Humphrey would have described that as a brave line.