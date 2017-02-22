Snell Sexism Cuts Through to Stoke Voters

Gareth Snell’s sexist comments about women, first uncovered by Guido, have cut through to Stoke voters according to a focus group carried out by BritainThinks for the Guardian:

“He’s the one who says negative comments about women on TV and doesn’t like Janet Street-Porter,” said garage-owner Jamie, 48, when the group was shown a photo of Snell. (Snell described Porter as a “polished turd”.) “You can’t make flippant sexist comments and not have some sort of backlash from it,” said Lisa, a 38-year-old student.

Only three out of ten Stoke residents who voted Labour in 2015 told the focus group they would definitely do so again this week. Feelings towards Theresa May were “generally positive”, while Paul Nuttall was the candidate they most wanted to go for a pint with. If this is replicated across the constituency, Stoke is in play…

Tags: ,
People:
February 22, 2017 at 2:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Robert Mugabe praises Donald Trump…

“Well, America for America, America for Americans — on that we agree, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Click to Sign Guido’s #Piegate Pietition Click to Sign Guido’s #Piegate Pietition
‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy ‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy
Taxi for Baroness D’Souza Taxi for Baroness D’Souza
Tories 18 Points Ahead Tories 18 Points Ahead
Sham-Pagne Socialist Sham-Pagne Socialist
Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall
Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke
Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy
Open Britain Wheels Out Blair Open Britain Wheels Out Blair
Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow
Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well