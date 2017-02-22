“Non-Party Political” Copeland Hospital Campaigner is Tory-Hating Labour Activist

A Copeland “hospital campaigner” claiming to be non-party political can be revealed as a Labour member who wished death upon David Cameron. Siobhan Gearing has been kicking up a fuss about services at West Cumberland Hospital, teaming up with Labour MPs to criticise the government. She has been described in the local press as just an ordinary “local resident” and “mother of two”. Gearing has herself said of her campaign: “This is not about party politics”. Except that just isn’t true, is it Siobhan…

Firstly, Siobhan Gearing is a paid-up member of Copeland Labour Party, something neither she, Copeland Labour nor the local press have mentioned.

Second, she has some views of Tory politicians which one might describe as partisan. Such as that David Cameron is a “w*nker” who should be killed.

Impressive that Copeland Labour have managed to spin that this membership card-carrying crank is just an ordinary non-partisan local mum…

