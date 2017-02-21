Top Momentum Fixer: Give Up On Parliamentary Socialism

A fascinating insight into the minds of the hard-left from Momentum fixer Max Shanly, protégé of Jon Lansman. Asked why Corbyn should remain as leader if he cannot win an election, Shanly opined:

“You’ve fallen into the trap of Parliamentary Socialism. We were never going to win in 2020 regardless of leader. Anyone with more than two brain cells should have drawn that conclusion from the exit poll in 2015. The democratic road to socialism is not the same as the parliamentary road.”

There you have it from an avowed Corbynista. Labour aren’t going to win a general election under Corbyn so they shouldn’t bother going down the parliamentary road…

Tags: , ,
People:
February 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Robert Mugabe praises Donald Trump…

“Well, America for America, America for Americans — on that we agree, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy ‘Sans Frontieres’ Controversy
Taxi for Baroness D’Souza Taxi for Baroness D’Souza
Tories 18 Points Ahead Tories 18 Points Ahead
Sham-Pagne Socialist Sham-Pagne Socialist
Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists Stop Trump Rally Led by Antisemites and Extremists
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall
Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke
Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy
Open Britain Wheels Out Blair Open Britain Wheels Out Blair
Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow
Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well
Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap
Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest