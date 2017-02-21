Top Momentum Fixer: Give Up On Parliamentary Socialism

A fascinating insight into the minds of the hard-left from Momentum fixer Max Shanly, protégé of Jon Lansman. Asked why Corbyn should remain as leader if he cannot win an election, Shanly opined:

“You’ve fallen into the trap of Parliamentary Socialism. We were never going to win in 2020 regardless of leader. Anyone with more than two brain cells should have drawn that conclusion from the exit poll in 2015. The democratic road to socialism is not the same as the parliamentary road.”

There you have it from an avowed Corbynista. Labour aren’t going to win a general election under Corbyn so they shouldn’t bother going down the parliamentary road…