Sutton MP: Wayne Shaw Added Colour to the Cup

After Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was sacked for eating a pie, Sutton MP Paul Scully told Guido:

“It’s a sad footnote to an amazing week for Sutton United. I lost a few quid on some outside bets for a Sutton win. A dead cert would have been nice so I can see the problem with distorting the betting market. Wayne has added some colour to the Cup run but I hope this doesn’t take the shine off the club’s story. I’m sure he’ll be earning a crust from advertising pies in a puff piece somewhere even if his time in the limelight was short.”

Sensible words from Scully, will Sutton United eat humble pie?

Tags:
People: /
February 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm



