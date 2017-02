Presidential contender @EmmanuelMacron says he wants to attract banks, academics to move from UK to France post-#Brexit #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/at2Ukhj9Jm — Andrew Woodcock (@AndyWoodcock) February 21, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, who Theresa May granted the privilege of a visit to Downing Street this afternoon, stands on the steps of Number 10 and tells the media he wants British banks to relocate to France. Typical ungrateful Frenchman…