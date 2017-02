Presidential contender @EmmanuelMacron says he wants to attract banks, academics to move from UK to France post-#Brexit #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/at2Ukhj9Jm — Andrew Woodcock (@AndyWoodcock) February 21, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, who Theresa May granted the privilege of a visit to Downing Street this afternoon, stands on the steps of Number 10 and tells the media he wants British banks to relocate to France. In his dreams. Typical ungrateful Frenchman…