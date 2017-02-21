Labour Double Down on “Babies Will Die” Attack

Search

Boris on being scolded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, for using the term “liberation” to describe Britain’s exit from the EU bloc…

“Come on, I have to say, I hesitate to accuse you of pomposity, but the word liberation clearly means… it’s etymologically equivalent to being freed, and it’s an undeniable fact that we, the U.K., has been unable to do, to run its own trade policy for 44 years. I want to reclaim the English language, if I may…”