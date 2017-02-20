Team Corbyn Tweeting About Fake News Trump Style

Late last night this Mirror story triggered Seumas or someone else on the Labour leader’s media team. For the full Trump effect they really need to capitalise FAKE NEWS from the FAILING MIRROR. Guido gives ’em 5/10 for this effort…
Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations…
“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”