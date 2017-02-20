Stoke Tory Victory Odds Slashed

Odds on the Tories winning Thursday’s Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election have been slashed from 33/1 to 14/1 (UPDATE 14:12 – now in to 10/1) as Theresa May visits the constituency today. William Hill said:

“The Tories had been largely ignored in the betting until overnight Sunday, and early on Monday morning, when there was a sudden surge of support for them, which caused the odds to collapse. It will be interesting to see whether it continues. Perhaps it is linked to the difficulties which have been suffered by both Ukip and Labour ‘s candidates during the campaign here.” 

Theresa May is in Stoke right now for an unexpected visit:

The Tories were just 30 votes behind UKIP in Stoke in 2015…

Quote of the Day

Boris on being scolded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, for using the term “liberation” to describe Britain’s exit from the EU bloc…

“Come on, I have to say, I hesitate to accuse you of pomposity, but the word liberation clearly means… it’s etymologically equivalent to being freed, and it’s an undeniable fact that we, the U.K., has been unable to do, to run its own trade policy for 44 years. I want to reclaim the English language, if I may…”

