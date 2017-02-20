Stoke Tory Victory Odds Slashed

Odds on the Tories winning Thursday’s Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election have been slashed from 33/1 to 14/1 (UPDATE 14:12 – now in to 10/1) as Theresa May visits the constituency today. William Hill said:

“The Tories had been largely ignored in the betting until overnight Sunday, and early on Monday morning, when there was a sudden surge of support for them, which caused the odds to collapse. It will be interesting to see whether it continues. Perhaps it is linked to the difficulties which have been suffered by both Ukip and Labour ‘s candidates during the campaign here.”

Theresa May is in Stoke right now for an unexpected visit:

Theresa May arrives in Stoke. You don’t have to be a genius to understand what that means:pic.twitter.com/J3X3blQ9Qk — Election Data (@election_data) 20 February 2017

The Tories were just 30 votes behind UKIP in Stoke in 2015…