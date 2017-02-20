READ: Business Rates Changes By Constituency

On Saturday night Sajid Javid and David Gauke emailed Tory MPs to insist there would be no u-turn on the government’s controversial business rates changes, and that negative news stories about some eye-watering rises were “half-truths”, “misinformation”, “myths” and “made up”. So it was bold of the ministers to attach a spreadsheet outlining the changes in each constituency. Some of the rises will be tough to stomach: businesses in Philip Hammond’s Runnymede will face a 13% increase, Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton and Chris Grayling’s Epsom and Ewell face 10% rises, Greg Hands’ Chelsea and Fulham by 22% and Ian Liddell-Grainger’s West Somerset a staggering 65% rise.

Tory MPs are angry that ministers are taking such a bold stance decrying media “misinformation” when the numbers show concerns about rises are real. It is also notable how the rises mainly affect Tory areas – backbenchers and indeed some ministers are highly unimpressed that businesses in their seats are facing huge bills while Labour colleagues enjoy slashed rates. The government says there will be no u-turn, will this line hold?

Quote of the Day

Boris on being scolded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, for using the term “liberation” to describe Britain’s exit from the EU bloc…

“Come on, I have to say, I hesitate to accuse you of pomposity, but the word liberation clearly means… it’s etymologically equivalent to being freed, and it’s an undeniable fact that we, the U.K., has been unable to do, to run its own trade policy for 44 years. I want to reclaim the English language, if I may…”

