Rayner Slams “Totally Untrue” Rumours Peddled By Labour Election Chief

Top Corbynista Angela Rayner is upset with irresponsible politicians who have been peddling “rumours” that Tameside hospital in her constituency faces downgrade. Rayner has reassured her constituents the stories are “totally untrue”.

What kind of person would peddle such false speculation?

Much of the furore seems to have emanated from a press release fired off last week by Labour’s new national elections organiser Andrew Gwynne:

“Speculation is rising Tameside Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit could join 23 other A&E units across the country that have been identified for a possible downgrade or closure… I am extremely concerned… I’ll be speaking to the Chief Executive of Tameside Hospital”

Was Rayner’s tweet was aimed at her party’s election chief? When telling the truth to your constituents gets in the way of your colleagues’ shameless electioneering…