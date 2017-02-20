Labour’s Copeland Candidate: 3 Days to Save the NHS

You know Labour are in trouble when they wheel out this tired line. Asked for her message to voters in Copeland, Labour’s candidate Gillian Troughton replied: “Three days to save the NHS in West Cumbria”. Borrowing from Andy Burnham’s famous 2011 fib that there were “72 hours to save the NHS”. And the Mirror’s 2015 claim that there were “100 hours to save the NHS”. Or Len McCluskey’s warning in 2012 that “we have just 13 days to save the NHS”. It is true there is a debate about the status of maternity services at West Cumberland hospital. What isn’t under threat is the NHS itself. Assume this will feature in Labour’s fake news inquiry…

Quote of the Day

Boris on being scolded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, for using the term “liberation” to describe Britain’s exit from the EU bloc…

“Come on, I have to say, I hesitate to accuse you of pomposity, but the word liberation clearly means… it’s etymologically equivalent to being freed, and it’s an undeniable fact that we, the U.K., has been unable to do, to run its own trade policy for 44 years. I want to reclaim the English language, if I may…”

