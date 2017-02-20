Clive Lewis’ Comrades Twist Knife Into Corbyn

Owen Jones is a close comrade of Clive Lewis, there are even reports Owen has been sounding out Labour MPs about whether they’d back Clive as a future leader. Ellie Mae O’Hagan is a Guardian colleague of Jones and is also a big Clive Lewis fan – she has repeatedly praised Lewis as a “rising star in the Labour Party” and gave him a softball interview alongside Owen. Interesting that both Owen and Ellie Mae are twisting the knife into Corbyn tonight:

Fair to say these tweets from two high profile former Corbynistas, who backed Jez for the leadership, have gone down like a cup of sick with Labour moderates…