Both Trump Petitions to Be Debated Monday

The Petitions Committee has decided to merge the pro and anti-Trump state visit petitions and hold a single Westminster Hall debate on Monday:

To all Members

The Petitions Committee has scheduled the following debate in Westminster Hall on two petitions relating to a state visit by President Donald Trump…

Monday 20 February

Motion: “That this House has considered e-petitions 171928 and 178844 relating to a state visit by President Donald Trump.”

Petition 171928 ‘Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.’

Petition 178844 ‘Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom.’