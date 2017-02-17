Both Trump Petitions to Be Debated Monday

The Petitions Committee has decided to merge the pro and anti-Trump state visit petitions and hold a single Westminster Hall debate on Monday:

To all Members

The Petitions Committee has scheduled the following debate in Westminster Hall on two petitions relating to a state visit by President Donald Trump…

Monday 20 February
Motion: “That this House has considered e-petitions 171928 and 178844 relating to a state visit by President Donald Trump.”

Petition 171928 ‘Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.’ 

Petition 178844 ‘Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom.’

Bit of a cop out…

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

