Nuttall: I’m Victim of Cruel and Evil Smear Campaign… But I’m Sorry

Long standing ovation for Nuttall after he addresses the week’s events at the UKIP spring conference…

UPDATE: Emotional scenes via Reuters:

Tags:
People:
February 17, 2017 at 1:11 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Pamela Anderson on her hero, Julian Assange

“He’s living in dire circumstances so I like to bring a little help and a smile and some glamour. It’s so rare that he has someone to come and visit him and bring him things, and I want to be able to do that for him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall Video: New Tory Attack Ad Targets Nuttall
Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke Farage: Nuttall Must Win Stoke
Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy Labour Condemn Blair’s Contempt for Democracy
Open Britain Wheels Out Blair Open Britain Wheels Out Blair
Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow Labour Whips Move to Save Bercow
Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims Arron Banks Sues Over Russia Claims
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date
New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well
Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap
Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest
May Copeland Victory Lap May Copeland Victory Lap
Snell: Give Woman “A Good Slap” Snell: Give Woman “A Good Slap”
New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Labour’s By-Election Blackout Labour’s By-Election Blackout
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative