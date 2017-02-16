Open Britain Wheels Out Blair to Patronise Voters

Open Britain, the zombie Remain campaign, is hosting a speech by Tony Blair today in which he will argue for Brexit to be reversed. The pre-briefed quotes go from mildly patronising – “The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit” – to full on contemptuous condescension: “Our challenge is to show how this decision was based on imperfect knowledge which will now become informed knowledge, to calculate in easy to understand ways how proceeding will cause real damage”. Blair and Open Britain seriously still believe that Leave voters are stupid, ill-informed idiots whose minds can be changed if the case to Remain is explained “in easy to understand ways”. Hard to think how Blairite metropolitan elitists could be more patronising. They just don’t get it.

UPDATE: Richard Tice from Leave Means Leave makes a fair point:

“There is some irony that Tony Blair, a former Prime Minister who will forever be remembered for deceiving the British people, will try to resurrect his political corpse tomorrow by trying to deceive the British people once again.”

