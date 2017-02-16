Daily Mail Reshuffle Makes Woman Pol-Ed Unlikely

Jockeying for the Mail political editor role will pick up pace again today after Derry Street carried out a reshuffle among its senior executives. Isabel Oakeshott has already resigned as “political editor at large”. Katherine Faulkner, who was the paper’s investigations editor and had been tipped as a possible for the pol ed job, has now been appointed executive features editor. She is replaced by her deputy Paul Bentley.

Guido is told that Sun deputy pol-ed Steve Hawkes fancies himself for the job and Mail insiders say that Tim Shipman’s return is not impossible, currently Sunday Times pol-ed. So add to the list:

  • Tim Shipman, Sunday Times: Was deputy at the Mail before he took the Sunday Times job. If he was ever to return to the daily Lobby grind, his old paper would be a good bet – and he was re-hired once before by Dacre. Expensive…
  • Steve Hawkes, The Sun: Currently deputy on a pro-Brexit paper. Strong business background and has done a lot of home affairs. Which means he’s well in with Number 10.

Although bookies not taking bets, Guido still reckons Jason Groves is favourite.

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

