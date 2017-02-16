Bercow’s Freebies-For-Access

John Bercow is famous for his love of freebies – he has one of the longest Register of Interests of anyone in parliament. Take the Lawn Tennis Association, from whom he has accepted some £3,000 of hospitality over the last two years. In September 2015 they paid for the Speaker’s tickets to the Davis Cup. Last summer they sponsored him to attend both the Aegon International and the Aegon Championships. In the autumn he was at the Davis Cup again, also courtesy of the LTA, with two free tickets worth £1,385. What does the LTA actually get in return for giving the Speaker all these free tickets? A Freedom of Information reveals Bercow has quite literally returned the favour by hosting members of the LTA’s executive team at a reception at Speaker’s House. Throwing open the corridors of power so execs could glad-hand, lobby and drink wine with politicians in the Speaker’s lavish residence, all paid for by the taxpayer. A bang to rights case of freebies-for-access, the sort of petty abuse of position that causes so many to want Bercow gone…