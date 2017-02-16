Age UK Calls For Tax Rises While Encouraging Tax Avoidance

Age UK today calls on the government to raise taxes to pay for the country’s social care system. In its briefing paper Health and Care of Older People in England 2017, the charity states:

If you believe, as Age UK does, that the current situation cannot be allowed to go on then you may conclude, like us, that the need for a proper discussion…means it runs up against some ‘sacred cows’ – such as the possibility of raising taxes on income or wealth.

This could generously be interpreted as a cognitive lapse on the part of Age UK, since it also advises the elderly on how to reduce their tax bills and especially on inherited wealth. For example, its leaflet on will writing excitedly promotes tax efficiency measures:

Making a will is vital if you want to be certain that your wishes will be met after you die – and it might also prevent you from paying unnecessary taxes to the government…  it might be possible to reduce the Inheritance Tax bill that may be payable on your estate after your death. 

Not sure how you can credibly argue taxes need to go up while also helping the elderly reduce their tax bills…

Tags: , ,
February 16, 2017 at 11:25 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well New: Nuttall Made Hillsbourough Claim in 2011 As Well
Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap
Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest Anti-Bercow Lobbying Latest
May Copeland Victory Lap May Copeland Victory Lap
Snell: Give Woman “A Good Slap” Snell: Give Woman “A Good Slap”
New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Labour’s By-Election Blackout Labour’s By-Election Blackout
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative
HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
Bercow Plot Underway Bercow Plot Underway
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full