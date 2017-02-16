Corbyn Doing Worse Than Foot

Dreadful numbers out this lunchtime for Jezza: Ipsos MORI’s Political Monitor shows his satisfaction rating is just 24%. Dissatisfaction in Corbyn now runs at 62%, making him the most unsatisfactory opposition leader since Michael Foot in 1982. How would Rebecca Long-Bailey or Clive Lewis look on that list?

This chart will wipe yesterday’s unfortunate grimace from the Prime Minister’s face: despite wobbles over Trump, Theresa May’s honeymoon continues and she is more popular than Cameron at the seven month stage of her premiership. It’s still early doors on Brexit…

On net satisfaction Theresa May is on +17, and Jeremy Corbyn is on -38. Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI, said:

“The historical contrasts look good for Theresa May, but much more alarming for Jeremy Corbyn. The Prime Minister is enjoying a better honeymoon at this stage then her two immediate predecessors, David Cameron and Gordon Brown. However, Mr Corbyn’s ratings as a Labour opposition leader almost 18 months in are closer to Michael Foot’s.”

Corbyn is under-performing Foot by 6%. In 1983 Foot saw the Tories win 397 seats, could Labour under Corbyn see the Tories win 400+ seats?

Quote of the Day

Pamela Anderson on her hero, Julian Assange

“He’s living in dire circumstances so I like to bring a little help and a smile and some glamour. It’s so rare that he has someone to come and visit him and bring him things, and I want to be able to do that for him.”

