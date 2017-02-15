Vaz Sets Carter Ruck on Andrew Pierce

Keith Vaz is very unhappy with the Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce over an article published last week in which Pierce reported Vaz had paid rent boys for their services. Vaz has instructed £500-an-hour Carter Ruck to insist he has “never had ‘sex’ with any ‘rent boys'”.

We have been contacted by Carter-Ruck on behalf of Keith Vaz in connection with an article in the Daily Mail dated 8 February 2017, pages 6 and 7, headed “How the king of the freebies splashes your cash” and on Mail Online headed “Chauffeur-driven cars, taxpayer-funded suits and hospitality at the tennis and Arsenal matches: How the king of freebies John Bercow splashes your cash”

Carter-Ruck say their client has never ‘paid rent boys for sex’ and never had ‘sex’ with any ‘rent boys’. They also say there was never a Police investigation in relation to this.

Vaz told the rent boys in the Sunday Mirror sting “Try and pick up some poppers” and asked “How will this work, do you want me to f*** him first or all together”. Reportedly talking about an encounter with another escort, Vaz said “He was OK. He forgot the condom though. I had to f*** him without a condom”. Yet “Carter-Ruck say their client has never ‘paid rent boys for sex’ and never had ‘sex’ with any ‘rent boys'”. What about Jim the washing machine salesman?

Tags: , , ,
People: /
February 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders
May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Cruz’s Slam Dunk Cruz’s Slam Dunk
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Farage Hired by Fox News Farage Hired by Fox News
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure