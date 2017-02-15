Top Bercow Aide’s Abusive Tweets About Tory MPs

A close aide to John Bercow – who the Speaker once called his “stalwart” – can be revealed as a Labour supporter who has sent a string of abusive anti-Tory tweets. Tom Tweddle has worked as Bercow’s assistant since 2011, before which he was a researcher for former Labour minister Quentin Davies. His Gareth Snell-style Tory-bashing is apparent from a brief glance at his Twitter account:


All these comments were made during Tweddle’s employment with the Speaker, while he was supposedly helping him in his non-partisan role. Unfortunate timing as Bercow faces questions about his impartiality… 

February 15, 2017 at 10:05 am



