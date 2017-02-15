Nuttall Made “Close Personal Friends” Claim in 2011 As Well

Paul Nuttall’s press officer offered her resignation over the “close personal friends” claim she is said to have written on his website in 2012. Yet that was not the only time Nuttall’s name was associated with those words. In August 2011 the BBC quoted him making the same claim – apparently taken from his press release:

So twice Nuttall’s team wrote statements claiming he had “close personal friends” at Hillsborough, and one of them was published by the BBC. And Nuttall says he knew nothing about it…

