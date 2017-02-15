Telegraph’s Awkward Workplace Happiness Survey

MediaGuido is not sure why the Telegraph thought it would be a good idea to survey staff on their workplace happiness and then deliver the results in a town hall meeting. The anonymous questionnaire was sent to all staff – editorial and non-editorial – a few weeks back. The results were read out recently at a highly awkward all staff meeting. Just 40% said Telegraph Media Group “motivates me” – well below industry standards. There were bad numbers for the general management – only 47% said employee engagement was “favourable“. There were some positives for the Telegraph brand – 72% said they were proud to work at such a prestigious paper. Though there was little surprise when the organisation that carried out the survey informed the room that they were way below other media groups. The numbers for “promotion opportunities” were surprisingly dire given the number of jobs going, and a majority of staff are considering alternative employment. Though to be fair, that is often not their choice…

Tags:
February 15, 2017 at 10:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders
May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Cruz’s Slam Dunk Cruz’s Slam Dunk
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Farage Hired by Fox News Farage Hired by Fox News
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure