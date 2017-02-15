Telegraph’s Awkward Workplace Happiness Survey

MediaGuido is not sure why the Telegraph thought it would be a good idea to survey staff on their workplace happiness and then deliver the results in a town hall meeting. The anonymous questionnaire was sent to all staff – editorial and non-editorial – a few weeks back. The results were read out recently at a highly awkward all staff meeting. Just 40% said Telegraph Media Group “motivates me” – well below industry standards. There were bad numbers for the general management – only 47% said employee engagement was “favourable“. There were some positives for the Telegraph brand – 72% said they were proud to work at such a prestigious paper. Though there was little surprise when the organisation that carried out the survey informed the room that they were way below other media groups. The numbers for “promotion opportunities” were surprisingly dire given the number of jobs going, and a majority of staff are considering alternative employment. Though to be fair, that is often not their choice…