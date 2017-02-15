Fibbing Snell Claims Tweets Are 10 Years Old – He Joined Twitter 8 Years Ago

Labour’s Stoke candidate Gareth Snell has been speaking about those tweets:

“They are 10 years old. You do a lot of growing up in your 20s. I have grown up and I have learned since then and I will apologise unreservedly for any offence that I have caused.”

This is a straight lie.

Snell did not send any of these tweets anything like 10 years ago. He only joined Twitter eight years ago. The infamous “slap” tweet was sent six years ago, as was the Janet Street-Porter tweet and the “stupid woman” tweet. His tweets about Corbyn supporting the IRA and Hamas were from the last 12 months. As were his tweets abusing Leave voters. The “10 years old” line is a knowing untruth – assume this demonstrable fib will get the same response as Nuttall…

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

