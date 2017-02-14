This morning’s papers are full of stories that were Guido exclusives yesterday. If you want #TomorrowsPapersToday, get Guido for real news in real time. Today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news…
This morning’s papers are full of stories that were Guido exclusives yesterday. If you want #TomorrowsPapersToday, get Guido for real news in real time. Today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news…
Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations…
“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”