This morning’s papers are full of stories that were Guido exclusives yesterday. If you want #TomorrowsPapersToday, get Guido for real news in real time. Today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news…

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

