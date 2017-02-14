Snell: I Have No Idea About Stoke, I Don’t Live There

Expect this one to be on UKIP leaflets by next week. Remember he’s calling himself the “local candidate”:
Guido is starting to feel sorry for Gareth. He really should have just deleted his account…
Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:
“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”